Valvoline Inc (VVV) Has A Promising Outlook For 2025

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.57B, closed the recent trade at $35.97 per share which meant it gained $1.61 on the day or 4.69% during that session. The VVV stock price is -34.17% off its 52-week high price of $48.26 and 13.79% above the 52-week low of $31.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.67 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Valvoline Inc (VVV) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) have changed 5.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.97 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $42, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.36% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $42.0 while the price target rests at a high of $42.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -16.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -16.76% from the levels at last check today..

Valvoline Inc (VVV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -10.30% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 7.97% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 1.45% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.66%.

VVV Dividends

Valvoline Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 104.44% with a share float percentage of 104.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Valvoline Inc having a total of 538.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 12.87 million shares worth more than $555.89 million. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 9.9441% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 12.27 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $530.19 million and represent 9.4844% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.24% shares in the company for having 4.12 shares of worth $149.42 million while later fund manager owns 3.96 shares of worth $143.71 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 3.11% of company’s outstanding stock.