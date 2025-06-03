Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Shares Have Declined -4.64% Year To Date

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) has a beta value of 1.09 and has seen 9.77 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.84B, closed the last trade at $8.64 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -1.59% during that session. The VLY stock price is -28.47% off its 52-week high price of $11.10 and 25.12% above the 52-week low of $6.47.

The consensus among analysts is that Valley National Bancorp (VLY) is Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.17. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.22.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) trade information

Sporting -1.59% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the VLY stock price touched $8.64 or saw a rise of 3.25%. Year-to-date, Valley National Bancorp shares have moved -4.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) have changed -0.80%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.87% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.0 while the price target rests at a high of $14.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -62.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4.17% from current levels.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -19.18% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.73%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 495.79M for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of 515.46M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 452.9M and 471.17M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 9.47% for the current quarter and 8.73% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -4.53% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 49.45% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.47%.

VLY Dividends

Valley National Bancorp is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.44 at a share yield of 5.09%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are BLACKROCK INC. with over 71.14 million shares worth more than $496.55 million. As of 2024-06-30, BLACKROCK INC. held 13.9723% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 45.55 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $317.93 million and represent 8.9463% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 4.63% shares in the company for having 15.38 shares of worth $132.87 million while later fund manager owns 14.85 shares of worth $128.32 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 4.47% of company’s outstanding stock.