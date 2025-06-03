Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY): What Makes The Stock Good?

Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) has a beta value of 1.48 and has seen 3.03 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $302.03M, closed the recent trade at $2.26 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 4.15% during that session. The UROY stock price is -38.05% off its 52-week high price of $3.12 and 36.73% above the 52-week low of $1.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.28 million shares.

Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) have changed 18.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.86.

Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -8.87% over the past 6 months.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -100.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -21.53%.

UROY Dividends

Uranium Royalty Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.05% with a share float percentage of 33.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Uranium Royalty Corp having a total of 94.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. with over 7.13 million shares worth more than $16.26 million. As of 2024-06-30, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. held 5.9002% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC, with the holding of over 3.13 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.03 million and represent 2.5869% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are GLOBAL X FUNDS-Global X Uranium ETF and SPROTT FUNDS TRUST-SPROTT URANIUM MINERS ETF . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 4.65% shares in the company for having 6.21 shares of worth $13.98 million while later fund manager owns 5.73 shares of worth $12.89 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 4.29% of company’s outstanding stock.