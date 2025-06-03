United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE: UMC) Shares Have Gain 10.13% Over The Past Month

United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE:UMC) has a beta value of 1.07 and has seen 6.65 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.39B, closed the last trade at $7.72 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 1.45% during that session. The UMC stock price is -16.58% off its 52-week high price of $9.00 and 27.33% above the 52-week low of $5.61.

The consensus among analysts is that United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.67. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE:UMC) trade information

Sporting 1.45% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the UMC stock price touched $7.72 or saw a rise of 1.78%. Year-to-date, United Micro Electronics ADR shares have moved 18.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE:UMC) have changed 10.13%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.66, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.85% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.4 while the price target rests at a high of $9.93. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -28.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.15% from current levels.

United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 12.70% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 34.72% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -9.29% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.21%.

UMC Dividends

United Micro Electronics ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.46 at a share yield of 5.90%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE:UMC)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are BLACKROCK INC. with over 23.11 million shares worth more than $202.42 million. As of 2024-06-30, BLACKROCK INC. held 0.1861% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 15.22 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $133.31 million and represent 0.1226% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Trust-iShares Semiconductor ETF and VANGUARD Intl Eqy. INDEX Fd.S-Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.45% shares in the company for having 11.35 shares of worth $87.61 million while later fund manager owns 7.12 shares of worth $54.94 million as of Jan 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.28% of company’s outstanding stock.