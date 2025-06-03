Unicycive Therapeutics Inc Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UNCY) has a beta value of 2.00 and has seen 2.87 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $79.90M, closed the last trade at $0.66 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 13.08% during that session. The UNCY stock price is -45.45% off its 52-week high price of $0.96 and 69.7% above the 52-week low of $0.20.

The consensus among analysts is that Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UNCY) trade information

Sporting 13.08% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the UNCY stock price touched $0.66 or saw a rise of 2.08%. Year-to-date, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -16.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UNCY) have changed 1.91%.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 12.25% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -31.80% over the past 5 years.

UNCY Dividends

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UNCY)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are VIVO CAPITAL, LLC with over 3.47 million shares worth more than $1.74 million. As of 2024-06-30, VIVO CAPITAL, LLC held 9.9395% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is LOGOS GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LP, with the holding of over 3.47 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.74 million and represent 9.9389% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.63% shares in the company for having 765.0 shares of worth $0.51 million while later fund manager owns 447.44 shares of worth $0.3 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.37% of company’s outstanding stock.