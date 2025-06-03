Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (UGP) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (NYSE:UGP) has a beta value of 1.04 and has seen 0.98 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.15B, closed the recent trade at $2.92 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 3.36% during that session. The UGP stock price is -54.45% off its 52-week high price of $4.51 and 13.36% above the 52-week low of $2.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.05 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (UGP) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.38. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (NYSE:UGP) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (NYSE:UGP) have changed -6.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.3.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (UGP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -4.41% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 35.46% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -26.56% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.48%.

UGP Dividends

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.12 at a share yield of 4.23%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.09%.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (NYSE:UGP)’s Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR having a total of 153.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BIZMA INVESTIMENTOS LTDA with over 14.08 million shares worth more than $55.05 million. As of 2024-06-30, BIZMA INVESTIMENTOS LTDA held 1.2761% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 4.97 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.44 million and represent 0.4507% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Century ETF Trust-Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and iShares Trust-iShares Global Infrastructure ETF . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.17% shares in the company for having 1.87 shares of worth $5.48 million while later fund manager owns 1.77 shares of worth $5.18 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.16% of company’s outstanding stock.