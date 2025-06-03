Theriva Biologics Inc (TOVX) Has Risen 4.65%, Becoming A Winning Stock For Investors

Theriva Biologics Inc (AMEX:TOVX) has a beta value of 0.85 and has seen 14.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.00M, closed the last trade at $0.49 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 4.65% during that session. The TOVX stock price is -1404.08% off its 52-week high price of $7.37 and 18.37% above the 52-week low of $0.40.

Theriva Biologics Inc (AMEX:TOVX) trade information

Sporting 4.65% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the TOVX stock price touched $0.49 or saw a fall of -0.29%. Year-to-date, Theriva Biologics Inc shares have moved -72.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Theriva Biologics Inc (AMEX:TOVX) have changed -65.10%.

Theriva Biologics Inc (TOVX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -61.83% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 39.99% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 79.72% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 36.86%.

TOVX Dividends

Theriva Biologics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Theriva Biologics Inc (AMEX:TOVX)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are MSD PARTNERS, L.P. with over 0.6 million shares worth more than $0.14 million. As of 2024-06-30, MSD PARTNERS, L.P. held 3.4898% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 0.19 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $45959.0 and represent 1.1342% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.17% shares in the company for having 14.08 shares of worth $6878.0 while later fund manager owns 7.78 shares of worth $3801.0 as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.10% of company’s outstanding stock.