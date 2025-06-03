StoneCo Ltd (STNE) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) has a beta value of 1.93 and has seen 8.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.84B, closed the last trade at $14.14 per share which meant it gained $0.49 on the day or 3.59% during that session. The STNE stock price is -6.65% off its 52-week high price of $15.08 and 45.4% above the 52-week low of $7.72.

The consensus among analysts is that StoneCo Ltd (STNE) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.62. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 2.09.

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) have changed 1.80%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.85, which means that the shares’ value could drop -59.77% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.7 while the price target rests at a high of $12.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 15.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 59.69% from current levels.

StoneCo Ltd (STNE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 32.15% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 3.78B for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of 3.89B for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 3.21B and 3.36B respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 18.00% for the current quarter and 17.10% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 13.78% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.90%.

STNE Dividends

StoneCo Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are MADRONE ADVISORS, LLC with over 25.34 million shares worth more than $303.82 million. As of 2024-06-30, MADRONE ADVISORS, LLC held 8.2316% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 19.85 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $237.97 million and represent 6.4475% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Salem Street Trust-Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.83% shares in the company for having 7.63 shares of worth $107.83 million while later fund manager owns 2.85 shares of worth $40.28 million as of Feb 28, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.06% of company’s outstanding stock.