SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SWTX) Shares Gain $0.04 After Investor Confidence Raised

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SWTX) has a beta value of 0.70 and has seen 2.03 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.52B, closed the recent trade at $46.71 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.08% during that session. The SWTX stock price is -32.73% off its 52-week high price of $62.00 and 39.61% above the 52-week low of $28.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.88 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -0.97.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SWTX) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SWTX) have changed 1.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.96 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.68.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $62.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.26% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $47.0 while the price target rests at a high of $78.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -66.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -0.62% from the levels at last check today..

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 11.92% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 65.16%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 73.39M for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of 86.45M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 59.73M and 49.3M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 22.86% for the current quarter and 65.16% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.25% over the past 5 years.

SWTX Dividends

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SWTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.43% with a share float percentage of 88.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc having a total of 409.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR LLC with over 11.11 million shares worth more than $418.6 million. As of 2024-06-30, FMR LLC held 14.9922% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 6.54 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $246.53 million and represent 8.8294% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Mt. Vernon Street Trust-Fidelity Growth Company Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 4.72% shares in the company for having 3.56 shares of worth $166.04 million while later fund manager owns 2.29 shares of worth $107.08 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 3.04% of company’s outstanding stock.