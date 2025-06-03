Sow Good Inc (SOWG) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Sow Good Inc (NASDAQ:SOWG) has a beta value of 1.71 and has seen 3.51 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.36M, closed the last trade at $1.00 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 34.07% during that session. The SOWG stock price is -2383.0% off its 52-week high price of $24.83 and 48.0% above the 52-week low of $0.52.

The consensus among analysts is that Sow Good Inc (SOWG) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.

Sow Good Inc (NASDAQ:SOWG) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sow Good Inc (NASDAQ:SOWG) have changed 65.14%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21.0 while the price target rests at a high of $25.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2400.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2000.0% from current levels.

Sow Good Inc (SOWG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -72.21% over the past 6 months.

SOWG Dividends

Sow Good Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sow Good Inc (NASDAQ:SOWG)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 0.25 million shares worth more than $4.95 million. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 3.7601% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BARD ASSOCIATES INC, with the holding of over 0.17 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.4 million and represent 2.5808% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Perritt Funds Inc-Perritt MicroCap Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.38% shares in the company for having 25.0 shares of worth $24940.0 while later fund manager owns 7.32 shares of worth $7303.0 as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.11% of company’s outstanding stock.