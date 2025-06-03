Small Cap Stock Invesco Ltd (IVZ) Is A Buy – Analysts

Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) has a beta value of 1.44 and has seen 1.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.45B, closed the recent trade at $14.41 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.22% during that session. The IVZ stock price is -35.67% off its 52-week high price of $19.55 and 19.5% above the 52-week low of $11.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.90 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Invesco Ltd (IVZ) is Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.94. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) have changed 0.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.71.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.94% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $16.0 while the price target rests at a high of $33.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -129.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -11.03% from the levels at last check today..

Invesco Ltd (IVZ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -20.11% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.69% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -1.82% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.37%.

IVZ Dividends

Invesco Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Apr-21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.82 at a share yield of 5.72%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.6%.

Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.24% with a share float percentage of 94.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Invesco Ltd having a total of 746.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BLACKROCK INC. with over 54.21 million shares worth more than $810.97 million. As of 2024-06-30, BLACKROCK INC. held 11.9011% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 49.88 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $746.18 million and represent 10.9502% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.83% shares in the company for having 12.67 shares of worth $183.28 million while later fund manager owns 12.44 shares of worth $180.07 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.78% of company’s outstanding stock.