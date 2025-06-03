Small Cap Stock Energy Transfer LP (ET) Is A Buy – Analysts

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) has a beta value of 0.75 and has seen 15.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The ET stock price is -22.71% off its 52-week high price of $21.45 and 16.48% above the 52-week low of $14.60.

The consensus among analysts is that Energy Transfer LP (ET) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.37. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) have changed 5.75%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.31% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22.0 while the price target rests at a high of $23.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -31.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -25.86% from current levels.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -8.96% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.73% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 13.09% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.69%.

ET Dividends

Energy Transfer LP is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.30 at a share yield of 7.41%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are BLACKSTONE INC. with over 144.86 million shares worth more than $2.35 billion. As of 2024-06-30, BLACKSTONE INC. held 4.2978% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, with the holding of over 75.96 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.23 billion and represent 2.2537% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ALPS ETF TRUST-ALERIAN MLP ETF and AIM Investment Fd.s -Invesco SteelPath MLP Income Fd. . As of Feb 28, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.08% shares in the company for having 71.27 shares of worth $1.25 billion while later fund manager owns 31.82 shares of worth $556.13 million as of Feb 28, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.93% of company’s outstanding stock.