Small Cap Stock Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX) Is A Buy – Analysts

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BDTX) has a beta value of 2.71 and has seen 1.63 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $134.77M, closed the last trade at $2.37 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 7.73% during that session. The BDTX stock price is -184.81% off its 52-week high price of $6.75 and 49.37% above the 52-week low of $1.20.

The consensus among analysts is that Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BDTX) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BDTX) have changed 39.41%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 83.07% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.0 while the price target rests at a high of $20.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -743.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -364.14% from current levels.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -4.05% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.22% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 88.39% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.33%.

BDTX Dividends

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BDTX)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. with over 10.66 million shares worth more than $49.67 million. As of 2024-06-30, T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. held 20.5751% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BELLEVUE GROUP AG, with the holding of over 8.52 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $39.69 million and represent 16.4409% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund, Inc. . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 4.26% shares in the company for having 2.42 shares of worth $5.74 million while later fund manager owns 2.37 shares of worth $5.62 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 4.17% of company’s outstanding stock.