Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) Disappointed Wall Street By Gaining 2.12%

Skyworks Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) has a beta value of 1.15 and has seen 0.95 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.57B, closed the recent trade at $70.42 per share which meant it gained $1.47 on the day or 2.12% during that session. The SWKS stock price is -71.63% off its 52-week high price of $120.86 and 31.94% above the 52-week low of $47.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.15 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Skyworks Solutions, Inc (SWKS) is Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.07. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) have changed 6.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $120, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.32% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $85.0 while the price target rests at a high of $220.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -212.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -20.7% from the levels at last check today..

Skyworks Solutions, Inc (SWKS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -18.88% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.48% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -18.86% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -6.24%.

SWKS Dividends

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.80 at a share yield of 3.98%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.16%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 102.81% with a share float percentage of 103.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Skyworks Solutions, Inc having a total of 1086.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 19.58 million shares worth more than $2.09 billion. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 12.204% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 15.78 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.68 billion and represent 9.8392% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.39% shares in the company for having 5.09 shares of worth $357.5 million while later fund manager owns 4.47 shares of worth $313.88 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.97% of company’s outstanding stock.