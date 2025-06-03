Skechers U S A, Inc (SKX) Gains 0.03%, Causing Bears To Win

Skechers U S A, Inc (NYSE:SKX) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 2.9 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.28B, closed the recent trade at $62.03 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.03% during that session. The SKX stock price is -27.12% off its 52-week high price of $78.85 and 28.26% above the 52-week low of $44.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.50 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Skechers U S A, Inc (SKX) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.44. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Skechers U S A, Inc (NYSE:SKX) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Skechers U S A, Inc (NYSE:SKX) have changed 25.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.74 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.34.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $64, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.08% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $63.0 while the price target rests at a high of $85.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -37.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1.56% from the levels at last check today..

Skechers U S A, Inc (SKX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -2.64% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 13.08% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -11.85% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.08%.

SKX Dividends

Skechers U S A, Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Apr-23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Skechers U S A, Inc (NYSE:SKX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.82% with a share float percentage of 100.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Skechers U S A, Inc having a total of 636.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR LLC with over 19.86 million shares worth more than $1.37 billion. As of 2024-06-30, FMR LLC held 13.0222% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 12.73 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $879.63 million and represent 8.3448% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Mt. Vernon Street Trust-Fidelity Growth Company Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 4.77% shares in the company for having 6.21 shares of worth $385.4 million while later fund manager owns 4.26 shares of worth $264.25 million as of Apr 30, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 3.27% of company’s outstanding stock.