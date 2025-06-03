Sitio Royalties Corp (STR): What Is Good About Stock?

Sitio Royalties Corp (NYSE:STR) has a beta value of 1.38 and has seen 2.73 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.97B, closed the recent trade at $19.71 per share which meant it gained $2.39 on the day or 13.80% during that session. The STR stock price is -30.09% off its 52-week high price of $25.64 and 26.03% above the 52-week low of $14.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 776.36K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sitio Royalties Corp (STR) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.17. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Sitio Royalties Corp (NYSE:STR) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sitio Royalties Corp (NYSE:STR) have changed 13.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.02 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.82.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.61% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $27.0 while the price target rests at a high of $33.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -67.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -36.99% from the levels at last check today..

Sitio Royalties Corp (STR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -17.12% over the past 6 months.

STR Dividends

Sitio Royalties Corp is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.34 at a share yield of 6.80%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Sitio Royalties Corp (NYSE:STR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.02% with a share float percentage of 94.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sitio Royalties Corp having a total of 318.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are KIMMERIDGE ENERGY MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with over 36.5 million shares worth more than $861.66 million. As of 2024-06-30, KIMMERIDGE ENERGY MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC held 45.1951% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, with the holding of over 12.94 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $305.4 million and represent 16.0185% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are NEUBERGER BERMAN EQUITY FUNDS-Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund and Fidelity Securities Fund-Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund . As of Feb 28, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 5.42% shares in the company for having 4.2 shares of worth $82.88 million while later fund manager owns 2.54 shares of worth $50.15 million as of Feb 28, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 3.28% of company’s outstanding stock.

