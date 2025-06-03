Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) Investors To Make Money Again

Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX:SVM) has a beta value of 1.01 and has seen 9.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $906.67M, closed the last trade at $4.16 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 6.94% during that session. The SVM stock price is -27.88% off its 52-week high price of $5.32 and 31.01% above the 52-week low of $2.87.

The consensus among analysts is that Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.25. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX:SVM) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX:SVM) have changed 17.51%.

Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 25.30% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 7.40% over the past 5 years.

SVM Dividends

Silvercorp Metals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.03 at a share yield of 0.60%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX:SVM)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with over 8.71 million shares worth more than $29.27 million. As of 2024-06-30, VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP held 4.9054% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC, with the holding of over 6.28 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.1 million and represent 3.5363% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify ETF Trust-Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF . As of Dec 31, 2024 , the former fund manager holds about 3.47% shares in the company for having 7.56 shares of worth $31.43 million while later fund manager owns 7.39 shares of worth $30.76 million as of Apr 30, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 3.39% of company’s outstanding stock.