Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT) has a beta value of 0.19 and has seen 0.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.26B, closed the recent trade at $68.46 per share which meant it lost -$3.22 on the day or -4.49% during that session. The CORT stock price is -71.38% off its 52-week high price of $117.33 and 59.04% above the 52-week low of $28.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.69 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT) have changed -5.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $140, which means that the shares’ value could jump 51.1% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $135.0 while the price target rests at a high of $145.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -111.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -97.2% from the levels at last check today..

Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 16.83% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.89% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 11.99% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 69.48%.

CORT Dividends

Corcept Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.80% with a share float percentage of 90.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Corcept Therapeutics Inc having a total of 555.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BLACKROCK INC. with over 16.54 million shares worth more than $537.36 million. As of 2024-06-30, BLACKROCK INC. held 16.0391% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 9.55 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $310.4 million and represent 9.2648% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 5.34% shares in the company for having 5.66 shares of worth $392.02 million while later fund manager owns 2.82 shares of worth $195.5 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.66% of company’s outstanding stock.