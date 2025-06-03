Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Avantor Inc (AVTR)

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) has a beta value of 1.04 and has seen 11.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.83B, closed the last trade at $12.96 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.39% during that session. The AVTR stock price is -116.05% off its 52-week high price of $28.00 and 8.8% above the 52-week low of $11.82.

The consensus among analysts is that Avantor Inc (AVTR) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.25. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.25.

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) have changed 0.00%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.0 while the price target rests at a high of $26.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -100.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -15.74% from current levels.

Avantor Inc (AVTR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -38.32% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.52%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 1.67B for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of 1.69B for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 1.7B and 1.71B respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -1.64% for the current quarter and -1.52% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 3.82% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.16%.

AVTR Dividends

Avantor Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. with over 69.67 million shares worth more than $1.48 billion. As of 2024-06-30, T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. held 10.2552% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is DODGE & COX, with the holding of over 65.36 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.39 billion and represent 9.6209% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Funds-Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 9.81% shares in the company for having 66.84 shares of worth $866.26 million while later fund manager owns 22.05 shares of worth $285.72 million as of Apr 30, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 3.24% of company’s outstanding stock.