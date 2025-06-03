Shares Of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (NASDAQ: DJT) Loss -13.51% In A Month

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (NASDAQ:DJT) has a beta value of 4.95 and has seen 8.97 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.72B, closed the last trade at $21.39 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 0.28% during that session. The DJT stock price is -155.63% off its 52-week high price of $54.68 and 45.07% above the 52-week low of $11.75.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (NASDAQ:DJT) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (NASDAQ:DJT) have changed -13.51%.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (DJT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -29.89% over the past 6 months.

DJT Dividends

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (NASDAQ:DJT)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are AUSTIN PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC with over 12.0 million shares worth more than $39.0. As of 2024-06-30, AUSTIN PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC held 7.1974% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, with the holding of over 3.63 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $119.01 million and represent 2.1796% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 1.41% shares in the company for having 3.11 shares of worth $66.53 million while later fund manager owns 2.47 shares of worth $52.79 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.12% of company’s outstanding stock.