Shares Of ModivCare Inc (NASDAQ: MODV) increased By 59.42% In A Month

ModivCare Inc (NASDAQ:MODV) has a beta value of 0.76 and has seen 100.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.59M, closed the last trade at $2.20 per share which meant it gained $1.08 on the day or 96.43% during that session. The MODV stock price is -1391.82% off its 52-week high price of $32.82 and 60.45% above the 52-week low of $0.87.

The consensus among analysts is that ModivCare Inc (MODV) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

ModivCare Inc (NASDAQ:MODV) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of ModivCare Inc (NASDAQ:MODV) have changed 59.42%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.87% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.0 while the price target rests at a high of $17.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -672.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -172.73% from current levels.

ModivCare Inc (MODV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -87.52% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -121.49% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -522.42% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.36%.

MODV Dividends

ModivCare Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ModivCare Inc (NASDAQ:MODV)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are COLISEUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with over 2.98 million shares worth more than $78.27 million. As of 2024-06-30, COLISEUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC held 20.9802% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, with the holding of over 1.67 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $43.76 million and represent 11.7313% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.34% shares in the company for having 336.15 shares of worth $0.74 million while later fund manager owns 284.74 shares of worth $0.63 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.98% of company’s outstanding stock.