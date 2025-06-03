Shares Of Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE: MIR) Gain 19.79% In A Month

Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE:MIR) has a beta value of 0.81 and has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.51B, closed the recent trade at $19.43 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 0.83% during that session. The MIR stock price is -1.39% off its 52-week high price of $19.70 and 53.11% above the 52-week low of $9.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.29 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.1.

Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE:MIR) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE:MIR) have changed 19.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15, which means that the shares’ value could drop -29.53% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $14.0 while the price target rests at a high of $16.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 17.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 27.95% from the levels at last check today..

Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 19.35% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.38%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 216.78M for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of 220.26M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 207.1M and 206.8M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.68% for the current quarter and 5.38% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 16.65% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.47%.

MIR Dividends

Mirion Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Apr-28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE:MIR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.93% with a share float percentage of 89.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mirion Technologies Inc having a total of 329.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with over 37.98 million shares worth more than $407.88 million. As of 2024-06-30, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC held 18.7826% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 21.89 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $235.05 million and represent 10.8239% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are JANUS INVESTMENT FUND-Janus Henderson Triton Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.91% shares in the company for having 6.57 shares of worth $127.06 million while later fund manager owns 6.02 shares of worth $116.37 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.67% of company’s outstanding stock.