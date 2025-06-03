Shares Of Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE: MIR) Gain 19.79% In A Month

Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE:MIR) has a beta value of 0.81 and has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.51B, closed the recent trade at $19.43 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 0.83% during that session. The MIR stock price is -1.39% off its 52-week high price of $19.70 and 53.11% above the 52-week low of $9.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.29 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.1.

Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE:MIR) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE:MIR) have changed 19.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15, which means that the shares’ value could drop -29.53% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $14.0 while the price target rests at a high of $16.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 17.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 27.95% from the levels at last check today..

Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 19.35% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.38%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 216.78M for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of 220.26M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 207.1M and 206.8M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.68% for the current quarter and 5.38% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 16.65% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.47%.

MIR Dividends

Mirion Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Apr-28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE:MIR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.93% with a share float percentage of 89.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mirion Technologies Inc having a total of 329.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with over 37.98 million shares worth more than $407.88 million. As of 2024-06-30, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC held 18.7826% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 21.89 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $235.05 million and represent 10.8239% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are JANUS INVESTMENT FUND-Janus Henderson Triton Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.91% shares in the company for having 6.57 shares of worth $127.06 million while later fund manager owns 6.02 shares of worth $116.37 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.67% of company’s outstanding stock.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.