Shares Of Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE: LUMN) Gain 9.38% In A Month

Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE:LUMN) has a beta value of 1.36 and has seen 9.88 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.95B, closed the last trade at $3.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -1.79% during that session. The LUMN stock price is -168.31% off its 52-week high price of $10.33 and 74.81% above the 52-week low of $0.97.

The consensus among analysts is that Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) is Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.73. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE:LUMN) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE:LUMN) have changed 9.38%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.15 while the price target rests at a high of $10.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -159.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.18% from current levels.

Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -49.67% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 59.19% over the past 5 years.

LUMN Dividends

Lumen Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE:LUMN)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are BLACKROCK INC. with over 148.83 million shares worth more than $163.72 million. As of 2024-06-30, BLACKROCK INC. held 15.0757% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 118.12 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $129.93 million and represent 11.9643% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 4.59% shares in the company for having 47.06 shares of worth $181.19 million while later fund manager owns 28.88 shares of worth $111.18 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.81% of company’s outstanding stock.