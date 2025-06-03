Shares Of GSR III Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: GSRT) Inclined 5.84% In One Month

GSR III Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GSRT) has seen 1.06 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $314.60M, closed the recent trade at $10.78 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 2.23% during that session. The GSRT stock price is -3.62% off its 52-week high price of $11.17 and 8.53% above the 52-week low of $9.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 393.58K shares.

GSR III Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GSRT) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of GSR III Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GSRT) have changed 5.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 1859.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.0.

GSRT Dividends

GSR III Acquisition Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GSR III Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GSRT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.36% with a share float percentage of 94.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GSR III Acquisition Corp having a total of 37.0 institutions that hold shares in the company.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Merger Fund-The Merger Fund and TRT for Professional Managers-CrossingBridge Low Duration High Income . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 5.41% shares in the company for having 1.27 shares of worth $13.66 million while later fund manager owns 691.5 shares of worth $7.45 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.95% of company’s outstanding stock.