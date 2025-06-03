Shares Of Americold Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: COLD) Decreased By -14.63% In A Month

Americold Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:COLD) has a beta value of 0.85 and has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.73B, closed the recent trade at $16.60 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 0.88% during that session. The COLD stock price is -83.43% off its 52-week high price of $30.45 and 2.59% above the 52-week low of $16.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.87 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.64. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Americold Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:COLD) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:COLD) have changed -14.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.82.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.0% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $20.0 while the price target rests at a high of $20.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -20.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -20.48% from the levels at last check today..

Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -30.93% over the past 6 months.

COLD Dividends

Americold Realty Trust Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.89 at a share yield of 5.36%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.03%.

Americold Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:COLD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 116.28% with a share float percentage of 116.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Americold Realty Trust Inc having a total of 532.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 38.64 million shares worth more than $986.94 million. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 13.574% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is COHEN & STEERS, INC., with the holding of over 26.11 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $666.87 million and represent 9.173% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD SPECIALIZED FUNDS-Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.66% shares in the company for having 10.42 shares of worth $173.02 million while later fund manager owns 8.97 shares of worth $149.01 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 3.15% of company’s outstanding stock.