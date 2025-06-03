Shares In Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS) -66.42% Down, YTD

Intensity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INTS) has a beta value of 4.32 and has seen 4.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.87M, closed the last trade at $0.59 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 24.37% during that session. The INTS stock price is -764.41% off its 52-week high price of $5.10 and 50.85% above the 52-week low of $0.29.

Intensity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INTS) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Intensity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INTS) have changed 5.72%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.0 while the price target rests at a high of $5.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -747.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -747.46% from current levels.

Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -78.03% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.29% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 43.38% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.65%.

INTS Dividends

Intensity Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Intensity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INTS)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are SAPIENT CAPITAL LLC with over 1.01 million shares worth more than $4.95 million. As of 2024-06-30, SAPIENT CAPITAL LLC held 7.3712% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BROWN ADVISORY INC, with the holding of over 0.16 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.77 million and represent 1.1488% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 1.03% shares in the company for having 190.07 shares of worth $0.11 million while later fund manager owns 43.6 shares of worth $25765.0 as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.24% of company’s outstanding stock.