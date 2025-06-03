Shares In Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) 9.77% Up, YTD

Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) has a beta value of 0.46 and has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.41B, closed the recent trade at $21.56 per share which meant it lost -$0.46 on the day or -2.10% during that session. The ACI stock price is -7.61% off its 52-week high price of $23.20 and 21.15% above the 52-week low of $17.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.82 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.05. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.54.

Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) have changed -1.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.17% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $24.0 while the price target rests at a high of $26.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -20.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -11.32% from the levels at last check today..

Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 9.88% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.45%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 24.68B for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of 18.86B for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 24.27B and 18.55B respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.72% for the current quarter and 3.45% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.02% over the past 5 years.

ACI Dividends

Albertsons Companies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Apr-14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.54 at a share yield of 2.50%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.63% with a share float percentage of 86.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Albertsons Companies Inc having a total of 1.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CERBERUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with over 151.82 million shares worth more than $3.0 billion. As of 2024-06-30, CERBERUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. held 26.239% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 36.04 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $711.88 million and represent 6.2296% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.28% shares in the company for having 13.13 shares of worth $281.08 million while later fund manager owns 11.0 shares of worth $235.48 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.91% of company’s outstanding stock.