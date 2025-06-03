SentinelOne Inc (S) Investors To Make Money Again

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) has a beta value of 0.77 and has seen 10.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.73B, closed the last trade at $17.23 per share which meant it lost -$0.38 on the day or -2.16% during that session. The S stock price is -69.99% off its 52-week high price of $29.29 and 16.83% above the 52-week low of $14.33.

The consensus among analysts is that SentinelOne Inc (S) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.76. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -0.19.

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) trade information

Sporting -2.16% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the S stock price touched $17.23 or saw a rise of 15.04%. Year-to-date, SentinelOne Inc shares have moved -22.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) have changed -7.22%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21.0 while the price target rests at a high of $30.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -74.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -21.88% from current levels.

SentinelOne Inc (S) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -38.31% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 21.63%.

31 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 242.15M for the current quarter. 31 have an estimated revenue figure of 255.51M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 198.94M and 210.65M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 21.72% for the current quarter and 21.63% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -27.88% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 284.96% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 113.72%.

S Dividends

SentinelOne Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 28.46 million shares worth more than $599.13 million. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 9.1046% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC, with the holding of over 24.15 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $508.28 million and represent 7.7239% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.93% shares in the company for having 9.33 shares of worth $160.69 million while later fund manager owns 7.36 shares of worth $126.87 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.31% of company’s outstanding stock.