Samsara Inc (IOT) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) has a beta value of 1.74 and has seen 0.89 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.52B, closed the recent trade at $46.59 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -0.11% during that session. The IOT stock price is -32.86% off its 52-week high price of $61.90 and 41.75% above the 52-week low of $27.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.99 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.42 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Samsara Inc (IOT) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.77. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) have changed 12.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $50.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.74% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $42.0 while the price target rests at a high of $63.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -35.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.85% from the levels at last check today..

Samsara Inc (IOT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -13.30% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.16% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 28.21% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 33.60%.

IOT Dividends

Samsara Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Mar-05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.37% with a share float percentage of 90.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Samsara Inc having a total of 645.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with over 27.43 million shares worth more than $924.5 million. As of 2024-06-30, BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO held 4.9526% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is GENERAL CATALYST GROUP MANAGEMENT, LLC, with the holding of over 26.3 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $886.21 million and represent 4.7475% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund, Inc. . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.41% shares in the company for having 7.23 shares of worth $335.83 million while later fund manager owns 6.1 shares of worth $283.4 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.04% of company’s outstanding stock.