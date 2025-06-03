Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE:RKT) has a beta value of 2.28 and has seen 7.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.04B, closed the last trade at $12.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -1.80% during that session. The RKT stock price is -61.58% off its 52-week high price of $20.23 and 23.96% above the 52-week low of $9.52.

The consensus among analysts is that Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) is Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.75. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE:RKT) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE:RKT) have changed -2.03%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16.0 while the price target rests at a high of $16.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -27.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -27.8% from current levels.

Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -5.90% over the past 6 months.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 44.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 63.72%.

RKT Dividends

Rocket Companies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE:RKT)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 12.1 million shares worth more than $165.73 million. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 8.6623% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR LLC, with the holding of over 11.16 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $152.91 million and represent 7.9925% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are John Hancock Funds III-John Hancock Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fund and JPMorgan Trust II-JPMorgan Mid Cap Growth Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 5.88% shares in the company for having 8.91 shares of worth $111.5 million while later fund manager owns 6.31 shares of worth $78.96 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 4.17% of company’s outstanding stock.