Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Slumps 3.41%, A Gain For Bears

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) has a beta value of 1.56 and has seen 10.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $61.01B, closed the last trade at $89.95 per share which meant it gained $2.97 on the day or 3.41% during that session. The RBLX stock price is 3.1% off its 52-week high price of $87.16 and 63.24% above the 52-week low of $33.07.

The consensus among analysts is that Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.97. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 26 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -0.38.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) have changed 30.36%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $65, which means that the shares’ value could drop -38.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $63.0 while the price target rests at a high of $80.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 11.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 29.96% from current levels.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 83.35% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.96%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 1.19B for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of 1.31B for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 955.18M and 1.13B respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 24.63% for the current quarter and 22.96% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -61.92% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 1.66% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

RBLX Dividends

Roblox Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 49.61 million shares worth more than $1.85 billion. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 7.7172% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ALTOS VENTURES MANAGEMENT INC., with the holding of over 43.94 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.64 billion and represent 6.836% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.95% shares in the company for having 18.58 shares of worth $1.67 billion while later fund manager owns 12.66 shares of worth $1.14 billion as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.01% of company’s outstanding stock.