Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN) Shares Are Up 25.47% So Far This Year

Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $700.00M, closed the recent trade at $3.96 per share which meant it gained $0.46 on the day or 13.29% during that session. The RBBN stock price is -35.86% off its 52-week high price of $5.38 and 30.56% above the 52-week low of $2.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 499.45K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.17. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.05.

Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) have changed 22.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.79 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.41.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.0% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $5.0 while the price target rests at a high of $6.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -51.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -26.26% from the levels at last check today..

Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 5.45% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.16%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 213.31M for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of 226.31M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 192.62M and 210.24M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.74% for the current quarter and 5.16% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.45% over the past 5 years.

RBBN Dividends

Ribbon Communications Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Apr-28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.61% with a share float percentage of 89.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ribbon Communications Inc having a total of 204.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with over 52.04 million shares worth more than $171.2 million. As of 2024-06-30, JPMORGAN CHASE & CO held 29.9424% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, with the holding of over 17.78 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $76.49 million and represent 10.2305% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are NEUBERGER BERMAN EQUITY FUNDS-Neuberger Berman Intrinsic Value Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Feb 28, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.65% shares in the company for having 4.69 shares of worth $18.74 million while later fund manager owns 2.77 shares of worth $11.06 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.57% of company’s outstanding stock.