Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) has a beta value of 0.56 and has seen 1.41 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $517.36M, closed the recent trade at $11.10 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -1.25% during that session. The PBT stock price is -28.47% off its 52-week high price of $14.26 and 27.84% above the 52-week low of $8.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 114.73K shares.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) have changed 10.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.02.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -15.91% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.50% over the past 5 years.

PBT Dividends

Permian Basin Royalty Trust is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.41 at a share yield of 3.72%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.92%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.05% with a share float percentage of 35.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Permian Basin Royalty Trust having a total of 103.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SOFTVEST ADVISORS, LLC with over 4.38 million shares worth more than $49.3 million. As of 2024-06-30, SOFTVEST ADVISORS, LLC held 9.3935% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, with the holding of over 3.68 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $41.47 million and represent 7.9024% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Schwartz Investment Trust-Ave Maria Value Fund and Listed Funds Trust-Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.67% shares in the company for having 1.25 shares of worth $13.96 million while later fund manager owns 1.06 shares of worth $11.93 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.28% of company’s outstanding stock.