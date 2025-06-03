PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2025

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) has a beta value of 0.40 and has seen 3.1 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $135.40B, closed the recent trade at $97.49 per share which meant it gained $1.05 on the day or 1.09% during that session. The PDD stock price is -59.68% off its 52-week high price of $155.67 and 10.65% above the 52-week low of $87.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.92 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.77. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 14.96.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) have changed -12.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 28.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.75.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $121, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.43% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $121.0 while the price target rests at a high of $121.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -24.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -24.12% from the levels at last check today..

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -1.32% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.44%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 102.97B for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of 104.94B for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 97.06B and 99.35B respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.09% for the current quarter and 8.44% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -21.99% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.93%.

PDD Dividends

PDD Holdings Inc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.61% with a share float percentage of 32.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PDD Holdings Inc ADR having a total of 1045.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are MORGAN STANLEY with over 11.98 million shares worth more than $1.59 billion. As of 2024-06-30, MORGAN STANLEY held 0.8082% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, with the holding of over 35.13 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.67 billion and represent 0.5926% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 and VANGUARD STAR FUNDS-Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.96% shares in the company for having 13.62 shares of worth $1.32 billion while later fund manager owns 9.93 shares of worth $963.85 million as of Jan 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.70% of company’s outstanding stock.