Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS): What Is Good About Stock?

Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE:PAAS) has a beta value of 0.63 and has seen 8.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.47B, closed the last trade at $26.16 per share which meant it gained $1.77 on the day or 7.26% during that session. The PAAS stock price is -9.33% off its 52-week high price of $28.60 and 31.73% above the 52-week low of $17.86.

The consensus among analysts is that Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.32.

Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE:PAAS) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE:PAAS) have changed 8.86%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24, which means that the shares’ value could drop -9.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24.0 while the price target rests at a high of $24.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 8.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.26% from current levels.

Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 20.44% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.33%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 722.35M for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of 829.28M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 686.3M and 716.1M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.25% for the current quarter and 12.33% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -11.01% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 102.67% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 32.32%.

PAAS Dividends

Pan American Silver Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.40 at a share yield of 1.53%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE:PAAS)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with over 37.18 million shares worth more than $739.23 million. As of 2024-06-30, VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP held 10.245% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 13.58 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $269.96 million and represent 3.7413% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.40% shares in the company for having 12.32 shares of worth $322.19 million while later fund manager owns 11.94 shares of worth $312.36 million as of Apr 30, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 3.30% of company’s outstanding stock.