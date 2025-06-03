Omeros Corporation (OMER) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) has a beta value of 2.20 and has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $180.46M, closed the last trade at $3.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.32% during that session. The OMER stock price is -341.56% off its 52-week high price of $13.60 and 3.57% above the 52-week low of $2.97.

The consensus among analysts is that Omeros Corporation (OMER) is Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -0.5.

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) have changed -56.13%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2, which means that the shares’ value could drop -54.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.0 while the price target rests at a high of $2.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 35.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 35.06% from current levels.

Omeros Corporation (OMER) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -74.65% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.00%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.58% over the past 5 years.

OMER Dividends

Omeros Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are INGALLS & SNYDER LLC with over 4.59 million shares worth more than $18.65 million. As of 2024-06-30, INGALLS & SNYDER LLC held 7.9269% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 4.1 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.65 million and represent 7.0785% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.96% shares in the company for having 1.73 shares of worth $5.34 million while later fund manager owns 1.48 shares of worth $4.57 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.53% of company’s outstanding stock.