Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)’s -1.63% Fall Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) has a beta value of 0.37 and has seen 0.97 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.76B, closed the recent trade at $110.10 per share which meant it lost -$1.82 on the day or -1.63% during that session. The OLLI stock price is -10.94% off its 52-week high price of $122.15 and 26.29% above the 52-week low of $81.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.36 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.65. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) have changed -0.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $125.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.27% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $118.0 while the price target rests at a high of $133.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -20.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7.18% from the levels at last check today..

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 8.91% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 8.59% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 13.59% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.67%.

OLLI Dividends

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Mar-18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 114.80% with a share float percentage of 115.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc having a total of 577.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR LLC with over 9.02 million shares worth more than $885.44 million. As of 2024-06-30, FMR LLC held 14.7105% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 5.8 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $569.59 million and represent 9.4631% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Mt. Vernon Street Trust-Fidelity Growth Company Fund and SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.67% shares in the company for having 2.25 shares of worth $246.07 million while later fund manager owns 2.02 shares of worth $220.75 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 3.29% of company’s outstanding stock.