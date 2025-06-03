Okta Inc (OKTA): What Are The Positives?

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) has a beta value of 0.84 and has seen 1.04 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.23B, closed the recent trade at $104.13 per share which meant it lost -$0.6 on the day or -0.58% during that session. The OKTA stock price is -22.51% off its 52-week high price of $127.57 and 32.24% above the 52-week low of $70.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.55 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Okta Inc (OKTA) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 30 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.85.

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) have changed -7.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.92.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $123, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.34% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $90.0 while the price target rests at a high of $138.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -32.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 13.57% from the levels at last check today..

Okta Inc (OKTA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 36.26% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.68%.

40 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 711.86M for the current quarter. 39 have an estimated revenue figure of 723.39M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 646M and 665M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.19% for the current quarter and 9.68% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 16.14% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.61%.

OKTA Dividends

Okta Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.42% with a share float percentage of 91.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Okta Inc having a total of 1038.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR LLC with over 17.04 million shares worth more than $1.59 billion. As of 2024-06-30, FMR LLC held 10.1053% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 16.61 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.55 billion and represent 9.8493% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.17% shares in the company for having 5.3 shares of worth $551.7 million while later fund manager owns 5.18 shares of worth $539.97 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 3.10% of company’s outstanding stock.