Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has a beta value of 0.71 and has seen 7.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The WU stock price is -41.27% off its 52-week high price of $13.11 and 3.02% above the 52-week low of $9.00.

The consensus among analysts is that Western Union Company (WU) is Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.60. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.44.

Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) have changed -3.93%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.5 while the price target rests at a high of $11.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -18.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 19.18% from current levels.

Western Union Company (WU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -16.40% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.67%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 1.04B for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of 1.04B for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 1.07B and 1.04B respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -2.47% for the current quarter and -1.67% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 2.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 1.88% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.73%.

WU Dividends

Western Union Company is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.94 at a share yield of 10.13%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 38.6 million shares worth more than $471.74 million. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 11.401% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 33.88 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $414.03 million and represent 10.0064% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund, Inc. and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 4.83% shares in the company for having 15.96 shares of worth $148.12 million while later fund manager owns 10.63 shares of worth $98.61 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 3.21% of company’s outstanding stock.