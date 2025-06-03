Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Intrusion Inc (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Intrusion Inc (NASDAQ:INTZ) has a beta value of -1.44 and has seen 1.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.42M, closed the last trade at $1.68 per share which meant it gained $0.38 on the day or 29.23% during that session. The INTZ stock price is -336.9% off its 52-week high price of $7.34 and 79.17% above the 52-week low of $0.35.

The consensus among analysts is that Intrusion Inc (INTZ) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -0.1.

Intrusion Inc (NASDAQ:INTZ) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Intrusion Inc (NASDAQ:INTZ) have changed 34.40%.

Intrusion Inc (INTZ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 188.36% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 32.52%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 1.8M for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of 1.91M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 1.46M and 1.5M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 23.12% for the current quarter and 32.52% for the next.

INTZ Dividends

Intrusion Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Intrusion Inc (NASDAQ:INTZ)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are CETERA INVESTMENT ADVISERS with over 21234.0 shares worth more than $23357.0. As of 2024-06-30, CETERA INVESTMENT ADVISERS held 0.4907% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, with the holding of over 12750.0 shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14000.0 and represent 0.2947% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.62% shares in the company for having 122.37 shares of worth $0.21 million while later fund manager owns 80.86 shares of worth $0.14 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.41% of company’s outstanding stock.