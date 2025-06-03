Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE:INFY) has a beta value of 0.97 and has seen 8.42 million shares traded in the last trading session. The INFY stock price is -29.91% off its 52-week high price of $23.63 and 13.03% above the 52-week low of $15.82.

The consensus among analysts is that Infosys Ltd ADR (INFY) is Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.92. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.19.

Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE:INFY) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE:INFY) have changed 3.35%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17, which means that the shares’ value could drop -7.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17.0 while the price target rests at a high of $17.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 6.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.54% from current levels.

Infosys Ltd ADR (INFY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -21.53% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.10%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 413.71B for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of 425.52B for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 393.15B and 409.86B respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.23% for the current quarter and 4.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.77% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 5.65% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.24%.

INFY Dividends

Infosys Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.51 at a share yield of 2.78%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE:INFY)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with over 66.65 million shares worth more than $1.24 billion. As of 2024-06-30, JPMORGAN CHASE & CO held 1.6098% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP, with the holding of over 35.4 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $659.11 million and represent 0.855% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First TRT Exch-Trd Fd. II-First TRT NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and iShares, Inc.-iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.78% shares in the company for having 32.57 shares of worth $592.47 million while later fund manager owns 29.99 shares of worth $545.5 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.72% of company’s outstanding stock.