Now Is The Time To Build A Position In HCM II Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HOND)

HCM II Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HOND) has seen 0.91 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $345.58M, closed the recent trade at $12.02 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 2.04% during that session. The HOND stock price is 0.17% off its 52-week high price of $12.00 and 17.64% above the 52-week low of $9.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 319.51K shares.

HCM II Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HOND) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of HCM II Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HOND) have changed 11.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 15041.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.

HCM II Acquisition Corp (HOND) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 20.20% over the past 6 months.

HOND Dividends

HCM II Acquisition Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

HCM II Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HOND)’s Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HCM II Acquisition Corp having a total of 48.0 institutions that hold shares in the company.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are INVESTMENT MANAGERS SERIES TRUST II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fund and Merger Fund-The Merger Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 6.79% shares in the company for having 1.56 shares of worth $18.84 million while later fund manager owns 644.98 shares of worth $7.78 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.80% of company’s outstanding stock.