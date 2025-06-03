Now Is The Time To Build A Position In American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) has a beta value of 0.84 and has seen 6.98 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $60.72M, closed the last trade at $0.74 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 15.60% during that session. The AREC stock price is -127.03% off its 52-week high price of $1.68 and 48.65% above the 52-week low of $0.38.

The consensus among analysts is that American Resources Corporation (AREC) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) trade information

Sporting 15.60% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the AREC stock price touched $0.74 or saw a rise of 16.24%. Year-to-date, American Resources Corporation shares have moved -26.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) have changed -18.91%.

American Resources Corporation (AREC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -39.52% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 29.31% over the past 5 years.

AREC Dividends

American Resources Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 2.96 million shares worth more than $2.17 million. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 3.8274% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 0.87 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.63 million and represent 1.1192% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 11.52% shares in the company for having 2.09 shares of worth $1.54 million while later fund manager owns 824.16 shares of worth $0.61 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 4.54% of company’s outstanding stock.