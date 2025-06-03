Now Is The Time To Build A Position In AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc (AMEX:UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc (AMEX:UAVS) has a beta value of 3.21 and has seen 26.59 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.96M, closed the last trade at $1.29 per share which meant it gained $0.5 on the day or 63.27% during that session. The UAVS stock price is -2671.32% off its 52-week high price of $35.75 and 44.19% above the 52-week low of $0.72.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc (AMEX:UAVS) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc (AMEX:UAVS) have changed 72.00%.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc (UAVS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -76.07% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.06% over the past 5 years.

UAVS Dividends

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc (AMEX:UAVS)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with over 0.16 million shares worth more than $81567.0. As of 2024-06-30, SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP held 1.0547% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, with the holding of over 78437.0 shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $39224.0 and represent 0.5071% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Dimensional ETF Trust-Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.20% shares in the company for having 27.57 shares of worth $35565.0 while later fund manager owns 5.19 shares of worth $6691.0 as of Jan 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.