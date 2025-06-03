Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2025

Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE:NVO) has a beta value of 0.66 and has seen 16.76 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $245.16B, closed the last trade at $72.83 per share which meant it gained $1.33 on the day or 1.86% during that session. The NVO stock price is -103.42% off its 52-week high price of $148.15 and 21.74% above the 52-week low of $57.00.

The consensus among analysts is that Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.06. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE:NVO) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE:NVO) have changed 11.02%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $158, which means that the shares’ value could jump 53.91% from current levels. The projected low price target is $156.0 while the price target rests at a high of $160.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -119.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -114.2% from current levels.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -31.38% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.74% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 25.88% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.92%.

NVO Dividends

Novo Nordisk ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.66 at a share yield of 2.28%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE:NVO)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC with over 21.22 million shares worth more than $3.03 billion. As of 2024-06-30, JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC held 0.476% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR LLC, with the holding of over 19.49 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.78 billion and represent 0.4373% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Goldman Sachs TRT II-Goldman Sachs GQG Part. Intl Opportunities Fd. and HARBOR FUNDS-Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund . As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.14% shares in the company for having 4.82 shares of worth $351.14 million while later fund manager owns 4.22 shares of worth $307.29 million as of Jan 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.12% of company’s outstanding stock.