NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE: NXE) Disappoints Wall Street With -2.59% Stock Price Loss

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 6.73 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.43B, closed the last trade at $6.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -2.59% during that session. The NXE stock price is -48.84% off its 52-week high price of $8.96 and 35.05% above the 52-week low of $3.91.

The consensus among analysts is that NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.06. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE) have changed 14.02%.

NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -27.56% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -25.34% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -21.53% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -8.35%.

NXE Dividends

NexGen Energy Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are L1 CAPITAL PTY LTD with over 30.31 million shares worth more than $288.89 million. As of 2024-06-30, L1 CAPITAL PTY LTD held 3.9153% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD., with the holding of over 28.59 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $199.35 million and represent 3.6932% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are GLOBAL X FUNDS-Global X Uranium ETF and SPROTT FUNDS TRUST-SPROTT URANIUM MINERS ETF . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 5.08% shares in the company for having 28.92 shares of worth $174.11 million while later fund manager owns 12.42 shares of worth $74.76 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.18% of company’s outstanding stock.