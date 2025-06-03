Newell Brands Inc (NWL)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ:NWL) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 12.72 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.11B, closed the last trade at $5.05 per share which meant it lost -$0.25 on the day or -4.72% during that session. The NWL stock price is -133.27% off its 52-week high price of $11.78 and 16.44% above the 52-week low of $4.22.

The consensus among analysts is that Newell Brands Inc (NWL) is Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.55. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ:NWL) trade information

Sporting -4.72% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the NWL stock price touched $5.05 or saw a rise of 9.82%. Year-to-date, Newell Brands Inc shares have moved -49.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ:NWL) have changed -2.32%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 70.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17.0 while the price target rests at a high of $17.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -236.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -236.63% from current levels.

Newell Brands Inc (NWL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -45.93% over the past 6 months.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 0.96% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.72%.

NWL Dividends

Newell Brands Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.28 at a share yield of 5.54%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ:NWL)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are BLACKROCK INC. with over 69.06 million shares worth more than $442.66 million. As of 2024-06-30, BLACKROCK INC. held 16.6324% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, with the holding of over 52.48 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $336.39 million and represent 12.6395% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 5.97% shares in the company for having 25.25 shares of worth $127.53 million while later fund manager owns 13.2 shares of worth $66.65 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 3.12% of company’s outstanding stock.