NET Power Inc (NYSE: NPWR) Shares Gain $0.09 After Investor Confidence Raised

NET Power Inc (NYSE:NPWR) has a beta value of 0.64 and has seen 3.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $486.33M, closed the last trade at $2.22 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 4.23% during that session. The NPWR stock price is -543.24% off its 52-week high price of $14.28 and 33.33% above the 52-week low of $1.48.

The consensus among analysts is that NET Power Inc (NPWR) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.83. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -0.12.

NET Power Inc (NYSE:NPWR) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of NET Power Inc (NYSE:NPWR) have changed 25.42%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.0 while the price target rests at a high of $3.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -35.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -35.14% from current levels.

NET Power Inc (NPWR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -82.17% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 166.67%.

Year-ago sales stood 238k and 12k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -100.00% for the current quarter and 166.67% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 0.75% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.95%.

NPWR Dividends

NET Power Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NET Power Inc (NYSE:NPWR)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are SHARE ANDREW L. with over 9.94 million shares worth more than $97.69 million. As of 2024-06-30, SHARE ANDREW L. held 13.8223% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 2.38 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.38 million and represent 3.3078% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 1.19% shares in the company for having 926.85 shares of worth $2.06 million while later fund manager owns 739.91 shares of worth $1.64 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.95% of company’s outstanding stock.