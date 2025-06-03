Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Slumps -0.22%, A Loss For Bears

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) has a beta value of 0.61 and has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $62.11B, closed the recent trade at $63.69 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -0.22% during that session. The MNST stock price is -1.19% off its 52-week high price of $64.45 and 31.98% above the 52-week low of $43.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.93 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) have changed 6.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $60, which means that the shares’ value could drop -6.15% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $57.0 while the price target rests at a high of $67.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -5.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.5% from the levels at last check today..

Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 15.51% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 8.01% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 14.52% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.73%.

MNST Dividends

Monster Beverage Corp is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.10% with a share float percentage of 95.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Monster Beverage Corp having a total of 1431.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 65.65 million shares worth more than $3.28 billion. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 6.3786% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 52.45 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.62 billion and represent 5.0956% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.21% shares in the company for having 21.51 shares of worth $1.37 billion while later fund manager owns 19.84 shares of worth $1.26 billion as of Apr 30, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.03% of company’s outstanding stock.

