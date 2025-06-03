Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Mister Car Wash Inc (NASDAQ:MCW) has a beta value of 1.57 and has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.16B, closed the recent trade at $6.64 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -0.97% during that session. The MCW stock price is -29.52% off its 52-week high price of $8.60 and 12.05% above the 52-week low of $5.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.61 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.83. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Mister Car Wash Inc (NASDAQ:MCW) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mister Car Wash Inc (NASDAQ:MCW) have changed -11.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.81 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.6% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $10.0 while the price target rests at a high of $10.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -50.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -50.6% from the levels at last check today..

Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -17.86% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 133.07% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 17.51% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.12%.

MCW Dividends

Mister Car Wash Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Apr-29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mister Car Wash Inc (NASDAQ:MCW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.83% with a share float percentage of 104.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mister Car Wash Inc having a total of 279.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS, L.P. with over 219.21 million shares worth more than $1.56 billion. As of 2024-06-30, LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS, L.P. held 69.4066% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 14.35 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $102.19 million and represent 4.5444% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and John Hancock Investment Trust-John Hancock Small Cap Core Fund . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 1.75% shares in the company for having 5.65 shares of worth $37.72 million while later fund manager owns 4.46 shares of worth $29.74 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.38% of company’s outstanding stock.